Paul Dano to Join Steven Spielberg’s Childhood Film as Director’s Fictional Dad

Paul Dano has been cast in major role in the untitled Steven Spielberg film loosely based on the filmmaker’s youth growing up in Arizona. Dano will play a character inspired by Spielberg’s father, but with a separate and original voice.

Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen have also signed on to the film.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, Spielberg co-wrote the script with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner, who wrote “Munich,” “Lincoln” and, most recently, “West Side Story.”

The film, which is currently screen testing actors to play a character inspired by a young Spielberg, will explore the lead character’s relationship with his parents across the decades.

The untitled film is eyeing a summer production start with a release date planned for sometime in 2022. Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger are producing the project.

Dano will next be seen starring as the Riddler in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” The film will be released by Warner Brothers in March 2022.

Dano made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed film “Wildlife,” which premiered at the 2018 Cannes and Toronto Film Festivals. He co-wrote the screenplay alongside Zoe Kazan. The film was released by IFC in October 2018.

