The first thing Paul Giamatti did after winning a Golden Globe for his role as a curmudgeonly professor in “The Holdovers”? Grabbed a burger at an In-N-Out in L.A.’s Westwood.

Social media toasted the down-to-earth star, who is seen checking his phone while his Globe sits amidst cups and trays at the fast food chain that’s closest to the Beverly Hilton, where the awards ceremony was held Sunday night.

“This is the most Paul Giamatti thing I’ve ever seen,” wrote film critic Zoe Rose Bryant.

Filmmaker and podcaster Sergio Muñoz Esquer captioned the snap, “My king.”

my king

Bingeing on a burger while still in your tux or gown after an awards show is a time-honored Hollywood tradition, as demonstrated by Hilary Swank’s chowing down on an Astro Burger after winning a Best Actress Oscar for “Million Dollar Baby” in 2005, Helen Mirren indulging in one at the Governor’s Ball in 2007 after winning Best Actress for “The Queen” and Reese Witherspoon and Nick Kroll sharing a post-Oscar selfie at an In-N-Out in 2017.

In his acceptance speech Sunday night, Giamatti thanked his “whole family of teachers.”

“It’s a movie about a teacher, I play a teacher and I come from a whole family of teachers and teachers are good people and you gotta respect them, this is for teachers as well,” Giamatti said.

He also quipped, “Certainly this is the first time this award has been given to an actor who played a character… that smelled like a fish.” In the 1970s-set Alexander Payne film, Dominic Sessa’s character makes the olfactory observation after being stuck with Giamatti’s dour educator over the Christmas break.

“Thank you Alexander Payne, Alexander the Great. For some mysterious reason, this man has enormous faith in me — I don’t know why,” said the actor, who previously starred in Payne’s dramedy “Sideways.”

“The Holdovers” star Da’Vine Joy Randolph also won a Globe for Supporting Actress in a Musical or Comedy.