Paul Reiser Replaces Michael McKean in Hulu’s ‘Reboot’ Comedy

Paul Reiser has joined the cast of the Hulu Original comedy “Reboot,” replacing Michael McKean in the role of Gordon, the creator of fictional ’90s sitcom “Step Right Up,” a rep for the streamer confirmed to TheWrap Wednesday.

The series, from “Modern Family” co-creator Steven Levitan, is about the chaos that ensues when Hulu reboots a sitcom 20 years after it was canceled. Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville also star in the comedy.

Reiser’s recent credits include playing Dr. Sam Owens in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” and Martin Schneider on “The Kominsky Method,” for which he won an Emmy. He co-created ’90s sitcom “Mad About You,” starring opposite Helen Hunt.

Levitan will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner of the series. Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers on the series. The reboot is produced by 20th Television for Hulu.

Reiser is repped for management by The Nacelle Company. He is with the Gersh agency. His attorney is Del Shaw Moonves.