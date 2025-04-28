Paul Rudd Explains How He Accidentally Flashed an Off-Broadway Audience

On a recent episode of the SmartLess podcast, Paul Rudd shared the story of an embarrassing theater mishap where he inadvertently flashed an Off-Broadway crowd, which earned snickering from the audience at the time and greatly amusing hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.

In Monday’s episode, Rudd recalled the moment when he realized something was amiss during the 2001 production of “The Shape of Things” with Rachel Weisz.

“I was lying on top of a bed and I was wearing boxer shorts and a T-shirt and all of a sudden — this had never happened before — I heard the audience laughing,” said the actor. “And I’m like, what is going on? I realized it’s because I was lying on the bed and I had my leg up and I realized my balls were hanging out. Which is worse than actually, like even your penis. When it’s just your balls.”

Arnett quipped, “You know what’s funny about that? Your balls were showing in that show and the show was ‘The Shape of Things.’”

“That’s exactly right,” Rudd said. “That was the show. They were pendulous,” he added.

“The poster should’ve been your balls hanging out of your shorts,” Arnett joked.

Rudd and Weisz reprised their roles in the Neil LaBute play in the 2003 film of the same name.

For his part, Hayes recalled a funny stage moment when his friend Darren, who he called “the gayest man on the planet,” ad libbed a line a “West Side Story” production. “He was a Jet and he was trying to act tough,” so in the scene where the gang members are negotiating what weapons to bring to a rumble — guns, knives, fists —Darren yelled, “Purses!”