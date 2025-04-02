Paul Rudd Barfs Into His Own Unicorn Cowboy Hat While Day Drinking With Seth Meyers | Video

Seth Meyers’ “Day Drinking” segment on “Late Night” has long been known to put its celebrity guests through the wringer, and on Tuesday’s episode, Paul Rudd was no exception. In his case, the segment went off the rails early, with him vomiting into his own hat.

More specifically, it was a unicorn cowboy hat, as the actor appeared in support of his new film “Death of a Unicorn,” in which he stars alongside Jenna Ortega. What was the drink that made him do it? Glad you asked.

You might think it was the drink based off Rudd’s turn in “Knocked Up,” which consisted of ingredients that pregnant women often crave: chocolate, ice cream, french fries, peanut butter and pickles. These were blended together with Baby Blue whiskey, to stay on the theme of babies and still have alcoholic content.

And you’d be right in thinking that the drink disgusted Rudd, who joked that it made him “feel like I’m in ‘Jackass’” as Meyers blended it all together.

“This sucks,” Rudd said bluntly, once he was able to school his features back to normal. The actor let out a massive burp afterward, but no, this wasn’t the drink that made him barf. That honor went to the next drink: the Romeo & Juliet.

“Everything in this will kill you,” Meyers explained of the name.

This concoction was made up of Four Loko, 5-Hour Energy and hot sauce. Still, Rudd drank it — but it didn’t stay down.

“Jesus Christ!” Rudd yelled after taking a sip. “That’s f–king awful!”

From there, he immediately began gagging and coughing, looking for somewhere to spit out what came up. Meyers offered the “Knocked Up” as a chaser, which prompted Rudd to literally run away. The host then offered another drink, but this time as a vessel to heave into.

In the end, Rudd decided on his own hat, ripping it off his head and, well, filling it. Don’t worry, he didn’t put it back on again.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “Day Drinking” segment with Paul Rudd in the video above.

“Death of a Unicorn” is now in theaters.