Paul Rudd Is Will Ferrell’s Manipulative Therapist in First ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Teaser (Video)

Apple TV+ released the first teaser for its upcoming series “The Shrink Next Door,” adapted from the hit Wondery podcast of the same name.

Described as a dark comedy inspired by true events, “The Shrink Next Door” stars Paul Rudd as psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf and Will Ferrell as his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz. The series charts the course of their relationship, as “the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business,” according to Apple.

The series will debut on Friday, Nov. 12 with three episodes, followed by weekly releases thereafter.

The “Shrink Next Door” podcast, written and hosted by Joe Nocera, premiered in March 2019. Produced by Wondery and Bloomberg Media, the true-crime podcast was an instant hit and went on to win a Webby Award for documentary podcast in 2020.

The adaptation is directed by Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz based on the script by Georgia Pritchett. Additional executive producers include Ferrell and Rudd; Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segalof Gloria Sanchez Production; Georgia Pritchett; and Michael Showalter and Jordana Mollick on behalf of Semi-Formal Productions.

Marshall Lewy, Hernan Lopez and Aaron Hart for Wondery and Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce, and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media will also serve as executive producers, with Nocera as co-executive producer.