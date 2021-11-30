Eight years have passed since “Fast and Furious” actor Paul Walker died in a fatal car crash, and his real life and on-screen family have marked the anniversary on social media.

Walker and his friend Roger Rodas were on the road in Santa Clara, California, returning from a toy drive for Walker’s charity Reach Out Worldwide for victims of Typhoon Haiyan when the crash happened. Rodas drove a Porsche Carrera GT into a concrete lamp post and tree at high speed before the car caught fire, killing him and Walker. Walker was 40 years old.

Meadow Walker posted a photo of her father kissing her on the cheek when she was a baby, captioning it with the words, “I love and miss you endlessly,” she wrote. “Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend.”

Meadow also encouraged her followers to consider the Paul Walker Foundation for Giving Tuesday in a separate Instagram post.

“To honor my dad’s legacy, we hope you’ll join us to Do Good,” she wrote. “Today, profits from our Limited Edition PWF Yeti Mug will go directly to #ToysForTots 🧸💜💞💓⭐️ Happy Giving Tuesday!”

“Our Foundation Family plays a crucial role in our mission to #DoGood. Your support allows us to spread goodwill where it’s needed most, transforming lives and caring for our planet in the process,” Walker’s daughter continued. “From building schools, to advocating for ocean conservancy, to our annual scholarship, affecting positive change is at the heart of everything we do. We love and appreciate you 💜⭐️💓💙”

“Fast and Furious” film costars Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson also paid tribute to Paul Walker’s death.

Gibson shared a video of himself and Walker on Instagram.

“I couldn’t sleep last night and when I finally closed my eyes this morning it was around 7am something was wrestling with my mind and spirit last night and I just realized what I was feeling,” Gibson wrote in his caption. “Today 8 years ago we lost our dear brother, one of my best friends and truly someone who had my back…. A man that would stand UP for me as I would stand UP for him at any cost…. One of the most sincere and genuine souls to ever have lived on this earth…….”

“Today around 6:30 pm I got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten in my life,” Gibson continued. “8 has a particular significance in the Bible that I wanted to share… After Jesus was resurrected, he is said to have made eight appearances, which many people believe isn’t a coincidence…. I’ve felt your spirit and have felt your love and energy all around me over these last 8 years I can hear your unique laughter still in my head and miss your hugs and sense of humor…”

Paul’s youngest brother Cody Walker commented on Gibson’s post.

“Today is never easy but talking on the phone for the last two hours made all the difference,” he wrote. “❤️ You brother”

Jordana Brewster, who played Paul’s love interest in the films, posted a framed photo of Paul on Instagram with the caption, “8 years.”

These tributes follow costar Vin Diesel‘s honoring of Walker by escorting his daughter Meadow down the aisle at her wedding in October.