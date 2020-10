Paula Pell Joins Tina Fey’s ‘Girls5eva’ at Peacock

“Saturday Night Live” veteran Paula Pell is the latest to join the cast of Tina Fey’s Peacock comedy “Girls5eva,” the fledgling streamer announced Tuesday.

Pell will star alongside Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Busy Philipps in the series about a one-hit wonder girl group from the ’90s who attempts to stage a comeback.

The “A.P. Bio” star will play Gloria, who has moved on from the group by becoming a dentist and coming out of the closet. Per Peacock, “Now living with her elderly father, she yearns for more in life than looking in people’s mouths and giving her dad heart pills.”

Meredith Scardino created the series and executive produces alongside Fey and Robert Carlock; Jeff Richmond and David Miner of 3 Arts Entertainment; and Eric Gurian of Fey’s Little Stranger banner. Kat Coiro (“SHE-HULK,” “Marry Me”) is set to direct the pilot.

The series hails from Universal Television, which also produces Pell’s Quibi comedy “The Mapleworth Murders.”

The project reunites Pell and Fey, who last year co-starred in the Netflix film “Wine Country” alongside Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Emily Spivey. In addition to their work together on “Saturday Night Live,” Pell also wrote the 2015 feature “Sisters,” which Fey produced and starred in opposite Poehler.