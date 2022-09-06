“NCIS” alum Pauley Perrette says she is thankful to be alive after suffering a stroke last year.

“It’s the one-year anniversary since I had a stroke, and I’m still here,” the actress said in a video posted to social media on Friday.

“Yes, I’m still here, again. Like how many times do I cheat death?” she added. “Like I almost died from a hair dye allergy. I have food allergies, I’m a domestic violence and a rape survivor. I was assaulted by a crazy homeless person and almost died and I’m still here. I’m feeling really grateful and especially for all my rescue dogs that are right over there. And I’m here, I’m still here, I feel good. I’ve been through a lot in the last two years. Things that are harder than having a stroke but I’m still here and I’m still grateful.”

It’s 9/2

One year ago I had a massive stoke.

Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends,

And daddy

And then

Cousin Wayne



Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far…



And still so grateful,

Still so full of faith,

And STILL HERE! pic.twitter.com/psHokwiHij — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 2, 2022

In the caption of the post, she called herself “a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far.”

She continued: “And still so grateful, Still so full of faith, And STILL HERE!”

Perrette left “NCIS” in 2017 after 15 seasons on the long-running CBS drama. At the time, she shut down any rumors about her departure, explaining that the decision had been made long in advance and “not due to a nonexistent skin-care line or rift” with anyone.