A father and daughter have accused movie star and comedian Pauly Shore of assault and battery for allegedly encouraging security members to attack the father, who was visiting the Los Angeles comedy club The Comedy Store in 2022.

The plaintiffs named in the lawsuit are Sean Kehoe and his daughter Kirra Lyn Potts, who say security personnel “violently grabbed and attacked” Kehoe during an incident that took place on Nov. 30, 2022. The legal document also states Kehoe sustained “severe injuries” after the members dragged him. The alleged attacked resulted in Potts undergoing “mental and emotional distress” and “extreme mental anguish” because she witnessed her father being assaulted.

The two also claim that the comedian was fully aware, prior to the act, and “agreed with and encouraged” the security team to follow through with the attack. They claim that he is responsible for staff members’ actions and was therefore “negligent” in his “selection of hiring.”

Potts and Kehoe are seeking monetary compensation for loss of earnings, and want to be paid for previous medical bills and any that may occur in the future.

The damages sought are listed as being related to medical, ambulance and incidental expenses, in an amount to be established at the time of trial according to proof; economic loss, including but not limited to loss of wages and salary expectancy in an amount to be established at the time of trial according to proof; non-economic loss, in an amount to be established at the time of trial according to proof; loss or damage to tangible personal property, in an amount to be established at the time of trial according to proof; and pre-trial interest, in an amount to be established. at the time of trial according to proof.

The Comedy Store was founded in 1972 by Shore’s father, Sammy Shore, Sammy’s wife Mitzi and writer Rudy de Luca. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday in the Superior Court for the state of California.

TheWrap has reached out to Shore’s representation for request for comment.

Shore made headlines earlier this month after fitness guru, Richard Simmons, shared that he didn’t give the comedian permission to play him in an upcoming biopic hours after Shore announced he’d be starring in the project.

“Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read,” Simmons wrote on Facebook on Jan. 17.