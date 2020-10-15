“PAW Patrol: The Movie,” the feature film based on the wildly popular animated preschool series, has announced a voice cast that includes Kim Kardashian West, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry and more.

Also rounding out the full voice cast for the film are Dax Shepard, Yara Shahidi, Randall Park, Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin and Will Brisbin. Together they’ll echo the “PAW Patrol” mantra: “No job is too big; No pup is too small!”

“PAW Patrol: The Movie” is currently in production with its team of animators all collaborating remotely, and Paramount has set the film for a theatrical release on August 20, 2021.

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Attributes Outrage Over 'Paw Patrol' to Fox News Being 'Disappointed' Looting Stopped (Video)

“PAW Patrol” follows the adventures of a tech-savvy boy named Ryder and his team of crime-fighting puppies – Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye – who are always ready to save the day and keep their home of Adventure Bay safe. The new film sees Ryder and the pups called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.

Cal Brunker (“Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature”) is directing the film. The series is produced by Spin Master Entertainment and broadcast by Nickelodeon, and Spin Master is also producing the film with Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures.

Spin Master Entertainment’s EVP Jennifer Dodge will produce the film. Ronnen Harary, Adam Beder and Peter Schlessel will executive produce for Spin Master.

The “PAW Patrol” movie is the first of several feature films in the works by Spin Master’s entertainment division. The series itself is currently in its seventh season and has aired in over 160 countries in 30 languages as one of the top-rated preschool series on television today.