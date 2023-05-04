Hulu is adding PBS Kids, local PBS affiliates and the Magnolia Network to its core Live TV lineup.

The hybrid subscription/ad-supported streamer’s Live TV package will offer more than 90 top channels, featuring live sports, national and local news, and entertainment, the platform’s on-demand streaming library, award-winning Originals, next-day network TV shows, access to Disney+ and ESPN+, and features such as unlimited DVR.

Hulu has a total of 48 million subscribers, including 43.5 million SVOD only and 4.5 million Live TV subscribers.

“As one of the largest live TV streaming services in the U.S., we are committed to providing a best in class user experience and a premium national and local channel lineup for our millions of subscribers,” said Reagan Feeney, SVP, Live TV Content Programming and Partnerships for Hulu. “PBS, PBS Kids and Magnolia Network are among the most frequently requested channels by our subscribers and we’re thrilled to add them to our core line-up.”

Local PBS stations, reaching audiences in more than 300 markets and cities across the country, will begin streaming live on Hulu + Live TV in the coming months, with the full launch completed by the end of year.

PBS favorites include “American Experience,” “Antiques Roadshow,” “Frontline,” “Great Performances,” “Masterpiece,” “Nature” and more. Subscribers can access popular PBS Kids series such as “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Alma’s Way” and “Wild Kratts” as part of their base plan.

Beginning May 25, Magnolia Network and its popular original programming will join the core channel lineup on Hulu + Live TV. Select titles including “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines,” “Silos Baking Competition,” “Maine Cabin Masters” and more will also be available to stream on-demand.

“As more and more households look to digital streaming offerings, this announcement is part of our commitment to meet audiences where they are with the PBS programming they know and love,” PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Ira Rubenstein said in a statement. “PBS will continue to make trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible. We thank Hulu + Live TV for working with us to provide our viewers with more ways to watch programs through their local PBS station.”