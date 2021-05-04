‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Crip Camp,’ ‘I May Destroy You’ Among 2021 Peabody Award Nominees

“Ted Lasso,” the “Euphoria” Christmas special and Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” are among the 60 Peabody Award nominees for 2021, the organization’s board of jurors announced Tuesday.

The nominations span documentaries, news programming, television and streaming. PBS led the pack with 12 nominations for its nonfiction programming like the recent “Asian Americans” series and “PBS NewsHour” coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix and HBO followed with nine and five nominations, respectively.

The 30 winners will be announced a ceremony to be held virtually in June.

“During an incredibly turbulent and difficult year, these nominees rose to the occasion and delivered compelling and empowering stories,” said Martha Nelson, chair of the Peabody Board of Jurors. “From COVID-19 coverage to poignant explorations of identity, each nominee not only told a powerful story but also made a significant impact on media programming and the cultural landscape. We’re thrilled to recognize their outstanding and inspiring work.”

“Peabody is proud to continue its tradition of recognizing diverse and emerging voices, those telling powerful stories that audiences need to engage with and hear,” said Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody. “Once again, our nominees offer moral clarity for how we as ethical citizens might respond.”

Here is the full list of nominees:

CHILDREN’S & YOUTH

“Stillwater”

Three siblings have a special next-door neighbor: a wise panda named Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves, and each other.

Apple / Scholastic Entertainment / Gaumont (Apple TV+)

“The Owl House”

Accidentally sent to the world of the Boiling Isles before a trip to summer camp, a teenage human named Luz longs to become a witch, with the rebellious Eda and pint-sized demon King at her aid.

Disney Television Animation (Disney Channel)

DOCUMENTARIES

“76 Days”

Hao Wu’s brilliant documentary captures the struggles of patients and frontline medical professionals battling the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan.

76 Days LLC / MTV Documentary Films (virtual cinema)

“All In: The Fight for Democracy”

Examining voter suppression and barriers to voting in the US, the film interweaves personal experiences with activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has existed since the country’s founding.

Story Syndicate (Amazon Studios)

“American Experience: The Vote”

One hundred years after the passage of the 19th Amendment, “The Vote” deftly tells the dramatic culmination story of the hard-fought campaign waged by American women for the right to vote.

A 42nd Parallel Film Production for American Experience (PBS)

“Asian Americans”

A timely and important five-hour film series that casts a new lens on U.S. history and the ongoing role that Asian Americans have played.

CAAM, WETA, Flash Cuts, LLC., Tajima-Peña Productions, ITVS (PBS)

“Athlete A”

This comprehensive documentary focuses on the gymnasts who survived USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse and the reporters who exposed USAG’s toxic culture.

A Netflix Original Documentary in association with Impact Partners, Artemis Rising Foundation, Meadow Fund, Dobkin Family Foundation, Chicago Media Project, Grant Me the Wisdom Productions and An Actual Films Production (Netflix)

“Atlanta’s Missing & Murdered: The Lost Children”

Turning the true crime documentary on its head, this five-part docuseries examines the role of politicians, law enforcement, news media and community leaders who insufficiently deal with the killing of at least 30 African-American children and young adults from 1979-81 in Atlanta.

HBO Documentary Films, Show of Force, Get Lifted Film Company and Roc Nation (HBO)

“Collective”

This gripping documentary follows a crack team of investigators at the Romanian newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor as they try to uncover a vast health-care fraud that enriched moguls and politicians and led to the deaths of innocent citizens.

Alexander Nanau Production, Samsa Film HBO Europe (HBO Europe)

“Crip Camp”

This documentary about a groundbreaking summer camp gives us a history of the disability rights movement and the path toward greater equality.

A Higher Ground and Rusted Spoke Production in association with Little Punk / JustFilms / Ford Foundation for Netflix (Netflix)

“Disclosure”

A critical look at the history of transgender representation on screen, the film offers heartfelt perspectives from leading trans creatives and thinkers about Hollywood’s impact on the trans community.

Disclosure Film in association with Field of Vision and Bow & Arrow Entertainment for Netflix (Netflix)

“Immigration Nation”

With unprecedented access to ICE operations, as well as moving portraits of immigrants, this docuseries takes a deep look at US immigration today.

A Reel Peak Films Production for Netflix (Netflix)

“In My Blood It Runs”

A beautiful film about Dujuan, a ten-year-old Arrernte/Garrwa child healer whose family advocates for him to have a culturally sustaining education that affirms his Arrernte identity, while he also navigates western schooling in Australia.

Closer Productions, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

“Independent Lens: Belly of the Beast”

An essential story in the fight for reform of the criminal justice system, this film exposes modern-day eugenics and reproductive injustice in California prisons, through intimate accounts from currently and formerly incarcerated people.

Co-production of Belly of the Beast LLC, Idle Wild Films Inc., Black Public Media (BPM) and Independent Television Service (ITVS), with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (PBS)

“Kingdom of Silence”

An in-depth look at Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s life, work, and murder amidst the complexity of U.S.-Saudi Arabia relations. Exclusive interviews explore Khashoggi’s connections as well as his enduring global legacy.

Showtime Documentary Films presents Jigsaw Productions (Showtime)

“Softie”

This soulful film follows political activist Boniface “Softie” Mwangi, a daring political activist who decides to run for political office in Kenya after several years of fighting injustice in his country.

LBx AFRICA, American Documentary | POV, We Are Not The Machine, Eyesteel Film, Doc Society, BBC (PBS)

“The Cave”

Amidst air strikes and bombings, a group of female doctors in Ghouta, Syria struggle with systemic sexism while trying to care for the injured using limited resources.

A Danish Documentary Production, in Co-Production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films for National Geographic Documentary Films (National Geographic)

“The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show”

In 1968, entertainer and activist Harry Belafonte took over Johnny Carson’s seat on “The Tonight Show” for one historic week, honestly confronting a fractured and changing country through legendary guests like Robert Kennedy and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. months before their assassinations.

Big Beach (Peacock)

“The Speed Cubers”

This uplifting documentary captures the extraordinary twists and turns in the journeys of Rubik’s Cube-solving champions Max Park and Feliks Zemdegs.

A Netflix Original Documentary / A Saltwater/Romano Films Production in association with Wieden + Kennedy Studios (Netflix)

“Time”

In this intimate yet epic love story filmed over two decades, matriarch Fox Rich strives to raise her six sons and keep her family together as she fights for her husband’s release from the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Concordia Studio, GB Feature, LLC and Amazon Studios (Amazon Studios)

“Welcome to Chechnya”

A group of activists risk their lives fighting for LGBTQ+ rights in Chechnya.

Public Square Films, Ninety Thousand Words, Maylo Films, BBC Storyville and HBO Documentary Films (HBO)

ENTERTAINMENT

“Euphoria Special: Part 1: Rue ‘Trouble Don’t Last Always’”

Zendaya shines in a one-act dialogue and rumination on the struggles, depths and challenges of addiction and self-loathing, and what loving and forgiving oneself really means.

HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions (HBO)

“Gentefied”

Offering community and honesty, this series features the Morales cousins who scramble to save their grandfather’s taco shop—and pursue their own dreams—as gentrification shakes up their LA neighborhood.

Netflix (Netflix)

“I May Destroy You”

In this deeply powerful series, Michaela Coel plays a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy, and a burgeoning writing career. But when her drink is spiked, she must question and rebuild every element of her life.

HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, and FALKNA (HBO)

“La Llorona”

Accused of the genocide of Mayan people, retired general Enrique is trapped in his home by massive protests. The indignant old man and his family must face the devastating truth of his actions and the growing sense that a wrathful supernatural force is targeting them for his crimes.

LA CASA DE PRODUCCIÓN (Shudder)