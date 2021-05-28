‘Peacemaker': ‘Bridgerton’ Star Freddie Stroma to Replace Chris Conrad as Vigilante

Freddie Stroma will replace Chris Conrad as Vigilante on HBO Max’s “Suicide Squad” spinoff on John Cena’s Peacemaker.

Conrad dropped out of the role due to creative differences. Vigilante, otherwise known as Adrian Chase, a hand-to-hand combatant, a brilliant marksman and a master of the lariat.

Stroma played Prince Friedrich on Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”

“Peacemaker” will follow Cena’s Peacemaker, who is part of the expansive cast for James Gunn’s quasi-reboot of “The Suicide Squad,” which will be released in August. The HBO Max series will explore Peacemaker’s origins and “extend the world that Gunn is creating.

Cena’s Peacemaker is described as “a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.”

Gunn will write all eight episodes of “Peacemaker” and will direct multiple episodes, including the first. Gunn and Safran will serve as executive producers of the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Based on characters from DC, “Peacemaker” will be produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“Peacemaker” is the second series to be spun out of one of Warner Bros.’ DC Comics films. Matt Reeves is developing a spinoff of “The Batman” that will center on corruption in the Gotham City police department. It is tentatively titled “Gotham PD.”