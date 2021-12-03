Peacemaker Can’t Kill Kids Because He Has ‘Feelings About Things’ in New Trailer (Video)

We get to see a much more sensitive side of John Cena’s extremely patriotic murderer in the latest trailer for the upcoming HBO Max series “Peacemaker,” and folks, he’s having “feelings about things.”

You all remember how, in “The Suicide Squad,” he said he loves peace so much that he doesn’t care how many men, women and children he has to kill to get it? Looks like you can remove “children” from the list. Because in his new, post-Suicide Squad life, Peacemaker can’t bring himself to shoot a child. Even if “right now the world needs a son of a bitch.” And while that’s NBD to normal people, this is a real existential crisis for a man with such a gigantic body count.

We also get to see more of Peacemaker’s unhappy relationship with his mean-as-hell father, his adorably sociopathic enthusiasm for killing people spectacularly, and more of his awesome pet Eagle. And we don’t want to sleep on the combination grenade/missile warhead he flings at a bunch of bad guys. But mainly, he’s going through some pretty emo stuff. Let’s hope he finds a way through it!

Set to premiere on HBO Max on Jan. 13, “Peacemaker” stars Cena as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, Robert Patrick as his father, Auggie, alongside Steve Agee (who returns from “The Suicide Squad”), Jennifer Holland (also returning from “The Suicide Squad”), Freddie Stroma and Chukwudi Iwuji.

The show picks up directly after the events of “The Suicide Squad,” where we saw Peacemaker survived the gunshot wound that appeared to have killed him.

“The Suicide Squad” director James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of “Peacemaker” and directed five of them, and executive produces alongside Peter Safran. Cena co-executive producers.