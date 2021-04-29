Peacock Reaches 42 Million Signups



42 million people have signed up for Peacock to date, NBCUniversal parent company Comcast revealed Thursday along with its Q1 2021 earnings, the first full quarter that “The Office” was available on the platform. WWE Network has also folded into Peacock, bringing over many pro-wrestling fans.

The tally is up from the 33 million subscribers that the company reported its fledgling streaming service had reached by the end of January. It’s also well ahead of targets, as Comcast had previously projected Peacock would have up to 35 million subscribers by the end of 2024.

Peacock’s ad-supported service first became available to Comcast and Cox customers on April 15, 2020 — three months before its full launch on July 15. Unlike HBO Max, Peacock is still not available on Amazon Fire TV devices, a huge player in the streaming world.

Peacock, which offers originals like the “Saved by the Bell” reboot (pictured above) and library content like “The Office” (which began streaming on the service on Jan. 1, offering its first two seasons at no charge, with Seasons 3-9 behind a paywall) and “30 Rock,” is available in two tiers, one for free and one with two different levels of fees.

The free option, called Peacock Free, includes next-day access to current seasons of freshman broadcast series on NBC, as well as library content like “Parks & Recreation” and curated daily news and sports programming. As for Peacock originals, this option only includes “select” episodes as well as access to what Peacock is calling “streaming genre channels” like “SNL Vault,” “Family Movie Night” and “Olympic Profiles.”

The second tier, called Peacock Premium, is available for no extra charge to Comcast and Cox subscribers. For everyone else, it cost $4.99 a month for an ad-supported option, or $9.99 a month to have no ads. The Premium tier features everything on the Free option but includes all Peacock Originals, early access to late-night series like “Tonight Show” and “Late Night” and more sports including Premier League soccer and WWE Network.

Comcast reported the Peacock sign-ups update Thursday as it revealed its first-quarter 2021 earnings, which you can read more about here.