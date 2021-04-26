‘The Office’ Launches Season 1 ‘Superfan Episodes’ on Peacock

“The Office” launched “Superfan” editions of all six of its Season 1 episodes on NCBUniversal’s streaming service Peacock Monday in honor of Pretzel Day — the greatest of all days.

When “The Office” arrived on Peacock in January after leaving its longtime streaming home Netflix, the first batch of “Superfan Episodes” for the beloved NBC sitcom were also added to the platform. However, those 23 “Superfan Episodes” were all supersized Season 3 installments, with Peacock promising extended cuts would be coming for the shows other eight seasons at a later date.

Now they’re back with Season 1, which includes extended cuts of all six first-season episode of “The Office”: “Pilot,” “Diversity Day,” “Health Care,” “The Alliance,” “Basketball” and “Hot Girl.”

Per Peacock, “The Office: Superfan Episodes feature never-before-seen & deleted scenes, bloopers, featurettes, and interviews.” But much like Seasons 3-9 of “The Office,” the “Superfan” episodes don’t come with the free version of Peacock.

“Superfan Episodes” are only available to Peacock customers who pay for either Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) or the ad-less Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month). You can find both the Season 1 and Season 3 “Superfan Episodes” of “The Office” here on Peacock.

Starring Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling, “The Office” ran for nine seasons and 201 episodes on NBC from 2005 to 2013.

The NBCU-produced “The Office” was the title Peacock was proudest to bring to the platform when Netflix’s streaming rights expired, as it had been one of the most popular shows on that streaming platform for years.

Along with a large library of classic titles, like “The Office,” Peacock is building out its lineup of originals with shows like “Saved by the Bell” revival, Mike Schur comedy “Rutherford Falls,” Tina Fey’s upcoming “Girls5Eva,” and late-night series “The Amber Ruffin Show.”

As of last December, Peacock has topped 26 million signups. The platform first became available to Comcast and Cox customers on April 15 of last year, three months before its full launch on July 15.

Unlike HBO Max, Peacock is still not available on Amazon Fire TV devices, a huge player in the streaming world.