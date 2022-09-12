Carla Gugino’s upcoming drama “Leopard Skin” and Roselyn Sánchez’s “‘Til Jail Do Us Part” are among the slate of new original series heading to Peacock that TheWrap can exclusively reveal the premiere dates for.

“‘Til Jail Do Us Part,” a Spanish-language dramedy starring Sánchez, Kate del Castillo, Jeimy Osorio and Sylvia Sáenz, will debut Sept. 15.

The show will follow four women who “suffer their worst nightmare after the police arrest their husbands for being linked to the same criminal organization. Accustomed to a life of abundance, they now must join forces in the most unusual manner as they move from a carefree life of luxury to unleashing all their wiles and weapons to survive,” per a logline from the streamer.

“Leopard Skin,” starring Gugino, Amelia Eve, Gentry White, Philip Winchester, Margot Bingham, Gaite Jansen, Nora Arnezeder and Ana de la Reguera, makes its Peacock debut Nov. 17.

The English-language series follows a criminal gang as they seek “shelter in the remote paradise of Playa Perdida, Mexico in the beachside estate of two women, Alba and Batty. Dark and humorous complications arise when they are joined by two dinner guests (TV producer Max and his flighty girlfriend Maru) and Alba’s former housekeeper as they all are soon taken hostage. Murderous secrets, coldhearted betrayals, and shocking desires bubble to the surface as everyone awaits their fate.”

Unscripted series “Love for the Ages” premieres Dec. 15. The show takes a look at whether the grass is really greener on the other side. “Deep in the heart of the legendary city of angels, three middle-aged LA-tino couples, all at a personal and emotional crossroads in their marriages, find themselves granted the wish of a lifetime. What will they do with the chance to turn back time and swap their current spouses for much younger partners for a month of real-life change? A powerful social and psychological experiment sparked by the current trend of ‘age-gap’ couples, audiences will share in the discovery as to whether the original couples opt to remain together, for better or worse, or dare to embark on a new life alone or with a sexy new partner,” per a logline from the streamer.

The show is produced in English, with limited Spanish.

All three Peacock originals – which are part of Tplus’ original slate, from Telemundo, and are on Peacock’s Premium Tier – will be available with English language and Spanish language subtitles.

“Leveraging the unmatched portfolio of NBCUniversal, we are excited to partner with Telemundo to offer this expansive Tplus programming slate for Peacock’s growing subscriber base,” Brian Henderson, EVP programming, Peacock, said in a statement. “We believe in the power of content to shine a spotlight on Hispanic talent and stories, and we’re confident these series will be enjoyed by Peacock audiences, no matter their preferred language.”

The slate, which also includes several acquired series, will complement Peacock’s streaming of the Spanish-language World Cup coverage (Nov. 20, 2022 through Dec. 18, 2022). The acquired series are scripted dramedy from Mexico, “Promesas de Campaña,” which is streaming now; scripted drama from Brazil, “La Fórmula,” which drops Sept. 21; the English-language documentary “José Feliciano: Behind this Guitar,” which premieres Sept. 29; Italy and Spain’s scripted drama “The Devil’s Watch,” dropping Oct. 19; “Cruzando los Límites,” a scripted drama from Italy on Oct. 26; “Acoso,” a scripted drama from Brazil, which hits the streamer Nov. 16; “Messi,” a documentary from Spain which premieres Nov. 19; “The Life We Share,” a scripted drama from Spain, which has a premiere date of Nov. 21; “Pounding Instincts,” another scripted drama from Spain, which also premieres Nov. 21; and “Sweet Navidad” a film from the U.S. (in English only), which drops Dec. 15.