Steven Pasquale of “Rescue Me” has been cast as a recurring guest star in Peacock’s upcoming crime-drama series “The Missing,” the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Stephanie Szostak (“A Million Little Things,” “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce”) and Tony Curran (“The Flash,” “Your Honor”) will also recur.

The series, which is based on the bestselling novel “The Missing File” by Israeli author Dror A. Mishani, is produced by David E. Kelley, alongside Keshet Studios and Universal Television. Barry Levinson has been tapped to direct multiple episodes and executive produce the series.



“The Missing” follows Detective Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct who is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

The rest of the previously announced cast includes Juliana Canfield as NYPD rookie detective Janine Harris, Karen Robinson as no-nonsense Captain Helen Davies, and Michael Mosley as veteran cop Detective Earl Malzone.

David E. Kelley serves as showrunner and writer and also executive produces with partner Matthew Tinker.

Executive producers are Jonathan Shapiro, Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Keshet International’s Alon Shrutzman, Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir, Keshet Broadcasting’s Karni Ziv, and Dror A. Mishani.

The studios are Keshet Studios, the U.S. production arm of global content producer and distributor Keshet International, and Universal Television, which is a division of Universal Studios Group