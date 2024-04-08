Peacock’s Ancient Rome-set drama series “Those About to Die” feels like it’s been in the works forever, but it’s finally, really coming out. That proof came on Sunday when the streamer announced the show’s premiere date and debuted the first teaser.

From Roland Emmerich and starring two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins, all 1o episodes of the drama will premiere July 18 on Peacock. You can watch the teaser, which came during WWE’s WrestleMania XL, above.

Hopkins portrays Vespasian, the emperor who reigned from 69-79 C.E. — which gives us some idea of when the show takes place. Regarded as one of Rome’s more competent leaders, Vespasian rapidly rose to power during the civil war that followed the death of Nero and is best known for the putting down the Judean Revolt of 66-73 C.E., and for the massive public works projects funded by the spoils of that war. Including, yes, the Colosseum where, presumably, much of the show’s action will take place.

Alongside Hopkins, the show stars Iwan Rheon, Sara Martins, Tom Hughes, Jojo Macari, Moe Hashim, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Rupert Penry-Jones, Gabriella Pession, Dimitri Leonidas, Emilio Sakraya, David Wurawa, Pepe Barroso, Gonçalo Almeida, Eneko Sagardoy and Romana Maggiora Vergano.

Inspired by the best-selling 1958 book of the same name by Daniel Mannix, “Those About to Die” delves into the corruption, politics, violence and spectacle of gladiatorial sports during the Roman Empire. Per the official description, “The series introduces an ensemble of diverse characters across the many layers of Roman society where sports, politics and business intersect and collide.”

And yes, Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning “Gladiator” was also inspired by the book.

“Those About to Die” is executive produced by Emmerich, Harald Kloser, Gianni Nunnari, Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, Miguel A. Palos Jr., Marco Kreuzpaintner, Robert Rodat, Herbert G. Kloiber, Martin Moszkowicz, Oliver Berben, Jonas Bauer, Charles Holland, Namit Malhotra.

Emmerich, Kloser and Nunnari developed the show and brought it to AGC Studios.