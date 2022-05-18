Peacock’s ‘Queer as Folk’ Reimagining Hints at Romance and a Relationship-Prying Mom in First Trailer (Video)

The trailer for Peacock’s “Queer as Folk” hints at developing romances, pride events and at least one mother trying to pry into her child’s new relationship.

The show is a reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies it follows “a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.” The tragedy is also heavily hinted at in the trailer.

“Like most queer ‘90s kids, I had a unique relationship with the original ‘Queer as Folk,'” Stephen Dunn, creator, executive producer, writer and director of the Peacock version, previously said in a statement. “Growing up, I was desperate for any sort of connection with people like me. It was the first time I really felt seen. The show offered a new paradigm – one where we could accept and celebrate queer love, families, and communities on a global stage. It was truly iconic. I am honored that Russell T. Davies, the creator of the original series, entrusted me to continue this legacy.”

Devin Way is Brodie, a charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe; Fin Argus is Mingus, a cocky high schooler whose confidence belies their lack of real world experience; Jesse James Keitel plays Ruthie, a trans, semi-reformed party girl who is struggling to grow up; CG is Shar, a non-binary professor navigating the rocky transition from punk to parenthood; Johnny Sibilly is Noah, a successful lawyer who is not as put together as he seems; and Ryan O’Connell is Julian, a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy who is ready for some independence.

Guest stars include Kim Cattrall as Brenda, “a martini-soaked, high society Southern debutante with trailer-park roots,” Juliette Lewis as Judy, “a single mom who is more of a friend than a parent to her teenager,” as well as Ed Begley Jr., Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt, Benito Skinner, Nyle DiMarco, Lukas Gage, Megan Stalter, Olli Haaskivi and Calvin Seabrooks.

Executive producers are Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, Russell T. Davies, Nicola Shindler and Louise Pedersen on behalf of All3 Media International, which distributes the format and the original British series produced by Red Productions for Channel 4. Brian Dannelly is executive producer/director. The Studio is UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“Queer as Folk” will premiere on Peacock in June.