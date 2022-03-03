A massive fire in Keighley, West Yorkshire engulfed Dalton Mill, which has been used as a prominent filming location for BBC’s “Peaky Blinders” series. The British mill dates back to 1869, according to the Yorkshire Post.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted updates as they battled the fire, and reported that “100% of [the] building” was involved in the fire. They also advised curious onlookers to steer clear of the area. “There is a large fire service presence around the incident so please give crews space to do their job safely. Please do not visit the area or travel into the area. Keep doors/windows closed.”

Watch video of the fire below.

BREAKING: Dalton Mill, used as a BBC Peaky Blinders filming location, has been engulfed by flames today with more than 100 West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue firefighters battling the fire in Keighley. pic.twitter.com/6FWzT665gU — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) March 3, 2022

The Yorkshire Post reports that water was pumped from the nearby River Aire to fight the flames.

The mill, which once employed 2,000 workers, closed in the 1990s. An arson attack in 2011 destroyed one wing. A company called Bellissimo Workspace Ltd bought it in 2014 and converted the Clock Tower and Riverside areas into a business hub, but approximately 15,000 square feet of the site is in disuse.

It has also served as a location for historical period dramas including “Downton Abbey” and “Gunpowder,” which starred Kit Harington.

Netflix, where “Peaky Blinder” streams in the U.S., did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sixth and final season of the Cillian Murphy drama is airing in the U.K., but won’t hit Netflix until April or May.