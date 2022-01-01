‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 Trailer: Shelby Family Goes Out With a Bang (Video)

The BBC dropped the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “Peaky Blinders” New Year’s Day 2022 — and the Shelby family looks to be going out with a bang..

There’s no release date yet for the final episodes, although Season 6 has been teased to roll out in early 2022.

Tommy Shelby (Cilian Murphy) returns, searching for a way the Birmingham-based gangster group can go out quietly. Other returning characters include Alfie Solomon (Tom Hardy), Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson), Michael Gray (Finn Cole), Gina Gray (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Ada Shelby (Sophie Rundle), among others.

One plot detail that the trailer doesn’t address is the fate of Aunt Polly, played by actress Helen McCrory (“Skyfall” and “Harry Potter”), who passed away in April 2021.

Set in Birmingham, England, “Peaky Blinders” takes place after World War I and stars Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, a powerful member of the Shelby crime family. The fifth season of the show aired on BBC One in the fall of 2019 and launched on Netflix on Oct. 4, 2019.

“‘Peaky’ is back and with a bang,” Steven Knight — writer and creator of the series — said last year. “After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

The sixth and final season of “Peaky Blinders” was written by Knight. Anthony Byrne will return to direct, with Nick Goding producing. Executive producers include Knight, Mandabach, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Anthony Byrne and Cillian Murphy. Tommy Bulfin is executive producer for the BBC and Lucy Bedford is executive producer for Tiger Aspect.

“Peaky Blinders” hails from Caryn Mandabach Productions and is co-produced with Tiger Aspect Productions and distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.