Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron has exited his rock band after 27 years.

“After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam,” Cameron shared in an Instagram post on Monday. He went on to thank his fellow band members for their support over the years.

“Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, one filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter,” he wrote.

As Cameron stated, he joined the Seattle-based group in ’98 after his previous band Soundgarden disbanded in the year prior. However, he played in both bands at the same time when Soundgarden regrouped for a reunion in 2010, and remained an active member until the band broke up for a second time following the death of lead singer Chris Cornell in 2017.

“I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over,” Cameron continued, noting that fans can possibly expect to hear some career updates in the near future. “It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

The remaining group members — Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready and Jeff Ament — then shared a statement of their own.

“From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer,” the foursome said. “He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt.”