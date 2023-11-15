Pedro Pascal in Early Talks to Play Reed Richards in ‘Fantastic Four’

“The Mandalorian” headliner Pedro Pascal is in early talks to play Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic in the Marvel Studios film “Fantastic Four,” according to insiders with knowledge of the negotiations.

According to the insiders, Pascal’s availability is a factor in whether he will ultimately take on the role.

Pascal currently stars in the hit HBO series “The Last of Us,” which has been renewed for a second season. He is also known for his lead role in Disney+’s “The Mandalorian.” Additionally, he is set to resume filming Sir Ridley Scott’s upcoming “Gladiator 2,” which was halted due to the recent actors strike. Pascal previously played the villain in “Wonder Woman 1984” and had a role in “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

Reed Richards, known as Mr. Fantastic, is the leader of the legendary Fantastic Four. As a brilliant scientist, he gains elasticity powers after exposure to cosmic rays that allow him to stretch, deform and morph his body in extraordinary ways, according to a studio description. Driven by his intellect and compassion, Richards uses his abilities to solve problems and protect the world as part of Marvel’s iconic superhero team.

Josh Friedman, known for his work on “Avatar: The Way of Water,” has been brought on board recently to pen the latest version of the script. “Wandavision” director Matt Shankman is attached to direct the project.

Pascal is repped by CAA.

Marvel had no comment. Daniel RPK first reported the news.

The Marvel Studios film will be released on May 2, 2025.