Spoiler alert: This story contains a major spoiler from the first episode of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…”

After the tragic death of Mr. Big in the “And Just Like That” revival of “Sex and the City,” Peloton has responded to the character’s heart attack scene, clarifying the role of exercise in his “cardiac event.”

“I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack. Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6,” the company wrote in a statement from Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum to Us Weekly. “These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

Steinbaum, a cardiologist and member of Peloton’s Health & Wellness Advisory Council, also pointed out the statistic that “more than 80 percent of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable” through “lifestyle, diet and exercise” changes.

“While 25 percent of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable,” she told “Us Weekly.” “It’s always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely.”

