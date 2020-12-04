Cat Vasko to Write Female-Centric ‘Plastic Man’ Movie for Warner Bros

Black List writer Cat Vasko will write a female-centric version of “Plastic Man” for Warner Bros. and DC Films, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Amanda Idoko wrote the previous draft of the script which was meant to be a comedic action-adventure script. Although still in the earliest stages of development, Vasko will take the project in a new direction with a female lead.

“Plastic Man” was created by cartoonist Jack Cole for Quality Comics in 1941 and was later acquired by DC Comics. The character’s true identity is Patrick “Eel” O’Brian and the character was one of the first superheroes to incorporate humor into mainstream action storytelling.

Also Read: Warner Bros and DC to Develop 'Plastic Man' Movie

“Plastic Man” has been published in several solo series and has interacted with other DC superheroes such as Batman. He was even a member of the Justice League at one point.

Former New Line co-founder Bob Shaye will executive produce. DC President Walter Hamada and Chantal Nong are overseeing for the studio.

Vasko has adapted “Queen of The Air,” about trapeze artist Lillian Leitzel which has Margot Robbie attached to star. Vasko also has an untitled fairy tale project set up at Disney+ which has Olivia Cooke and LaKeith Stanfield attached to star.

Vasko is repped by Grandview and Hansen Jacobson.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.