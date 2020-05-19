Vice President Pence Says He’s Not Taking Hydroxychloroquine, but Would

Pence tells Fox News he would take the controversial drug on doctors’ orders

| May 19, 2020 @ 11:53 AM

Vice President Mike Pence added his voice to the conversation around hydroxychloroquine Tuesday, one day after President Donald Trump said he was taking the drug. Pence is not taking it, he said, but would if it were recommended by a doctor.

“I’m not but I would never begrudge any American taking the advice of their physician,” he told Fox News’ Kristin Fisher.

He went on,”Hydroxychloroquine is a drug that’s been around for more than 40 years for the treatment of malaria but early in this process, the FDA approved what’s called off-label use that physicians could prescribe hydroxychloroquine and terms that they deemed appropriate and so, my physician has not recommended that but I wouldn’t hesitate to take the counsel of my doctor. Any American should do likewise.”

Also Read: Trump Rages Against Fox News' Neil Cavuto Over On-Air Hydroxychloroquine Warning

Fisher’s colleague, Neil Cavuto, responded Monday to Trump’s statement that he’s taking the drug — intended for malaria and lupus treatment — by reminding his viewers it hasn’t been proven to prevent or treat the coronavirus and, in fact, has been shown in at least one study to be linked with death in at-risk populations. Trump railed against Cavuto as a result Monday night, as Fox News opinion host Laura Ingraham cheered the drug.

The vice president told Fisher he’s heard “anecdotal” stories of people — including frontline workers — taking the medication during the coronavirus crisis and finding it “made a real difference.”

Innovative Ways Stars Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Photos)

  • John Krasinski Michael Che Bethenny Frankel Photo credit: Getty Images/NBC
  • John Krasinski Photo credit: Getty Images
  • meghan markle prince harry Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Smith Clerks 3 Story Photo credit: TheWrap
  • Matthew McConaughey 2005 Texas Rose Bowl Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Halsey Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Michael Che SNL Photo credit: NBC
  • Kylie Jenner Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Christian Siriano coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Bethenny Frankel Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Serkis Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
1 of 12

From good news broadcasts to meal delivery, these celebrities are giving a little extra

Celebrities are using their influence and resources to provide assistance to the needed impacted by the coronavirus and the front line health care workers combatting the disease.

While many stars have donated money or performed in benefit concerts, some have gone the extra mile in terms of hands-on giving or simply spreading goodwill.

From John Krasinski's Some Good News broadcast to Bethenny Frankel's BSTRONG initiative, check out the innovative ways the stars are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE