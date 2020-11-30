‘Penguin Bloom’ With Naomi Watts Picked Up by Netflix

Netflix has acquired the North American rights to “Penguin Bloom,” a drama based on a true story and starring Naomi Watts that premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Netflix also snagged rights in the UK, France and select countries in Asia, though not worldwide, and the film will debut on the platform on Jan. 27.

Glendyn Ivin directs the film that also stars Andrew Lincoln, Jacki Weaver and Rachel House. Watts stars in “Penguin Bloom” as Samantha Bloom, who in real life was an active outdoors-woman of a mom of three who became paralyzed from the chest down after a fall and found solace in a wild magpie that her kids named Penguin. The film looks at her road to recovery and acceptance of her new self.

Shaun Grant and Harry Cripps wrote the screenplay based on the book by Sam Bloom’s husband Cameron Bloom and Bradley Trevor Greive.

Emma Cooper, Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Jodi Matterson and Naomi Watts produced the film. “Penguin Bloom” is a production of Screen Australia Presents in Association with Endeavor Content Roadshow Films and Create NSW A Made Up Stories, Jam Tart Films, and Broadtalk Production.

Sonia Amoroso, George Kekeli, Meryl Metni, Ricci Swart, Sam Bloom, Cameron Bloom, Bradley Trevor Greive, Joel Pearlman, Edwina Waddy and Jill Bilcock are executive producers.

“We all fell in love with the life-affirming nature of Sam’s story and her undeniable spirit. The emotional journey she and her family go on after Penguin enters their lives is unforgettable. We have a wonderful partner in Netflix and we’re delighted they will be bringing ‘Penguin Bloom’ to audiences around the world,” the producers said in a statement.

Variety first reported the sale.