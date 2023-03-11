Actor Penn Badgley is all the rage at the moment thanks to the growing popularity of his Netflix series “You,” in which he plays serial killer Joe Goldberg. But while Joe has a whole new look for Season 4, Badgley himself has gone through quite the transformation over the years. From his soap opera days on “Young and the Restless” to scene-stealing work in “Gossip Girl” (the first one) to a charming performance opposite Emma Stone in “Easy A,” we’re running through Badgley’s career through the years in photo form. Take a walk down memory lane with us below, with the caveat that this is a photo gallery and not a video one and thus cannot include Badgley’s viral work on TikTok.
Sony Pictures Television
A young Badgley played the role of Phillip “Chance” Chancellor on long-running soap opera “The Young and the Restless” from 2000 to 2001.
20th Century Fox
Badgley’s first big film role was as Scott Tucker in “John Tucker Must Die.”
The CW
The actor’s most iconic role to date, Dan Humphrey, arrived with the 2007 debut of “Gossip Girl.” He was on the show through the end of its run in 2012.
Sony Pictures Releasing
Badgley played a close friend and confidant of Emma Stone’s in the beloved 2010 film “Easy A.”
Focus World
He let his passion for music shine in the 2012 biopic “Greetings From Tim Buckley.”
Getty Images
“You” debuted in 2018 on Lifetime, with Badgley filling the role of Joe Goldberg.
Netflix
Joe traded his more clean-cut look for a shaggy professor fit in Season 4.
Getty Images
In May 2022, Badgley launched the podcast Podcrushed with Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.