People Want to Know Why Don Jr. Looked Like That at the RNC

It’s been an eventful first evening, and it may have reached its pinnacle midway through the 10 p.m. ET hour when Donald Trump Jr took the virtual stage to deliver a speech about how great his dad, Donald Trump, is.

But a lot of folks on the internet quickly pointed out that something looked a bit off about Don Jr. And the subject of why he looked like that while delivering this speech became a major topic on social media.

what is going on here pic.twitter.com/KxZSlmcbrs — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 25, 2020

CNN's Dana Bash says worried Republicans texted her during Kim Guilfoyle's and Don Jr's speeches wondering "why is this so dark" before bringing up Junior's appearance: "His eyes were watering, unclear why. It didn’t seem like they were tears of emotion…" pic.twitter.com/tFmNLssnbv — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 25, 2020

Oh god his eyes are watery and his nose is stuffed already pic.twitter.com/v8U1gQHqj6 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 25, 2020

CLEAR EYES FULL HEARTS, BABY pic.twitter.com/G95NKXhSSc — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Gargoyle stole Night 1 of the RNC from Don Jr, she brought the heat, and he brought very tiny eyes — Will🦒Menaker (@willmenaker) August 25, 2020

Not long after his speech, “cocaine” became a trending topic on Twitter in the United States. Some people apparently believed that the narcotic may have been responsible for the expression on Donald Trump Jr’s face during his speech. We couldn’t say whether that’s true, of course, but many people are speculating about it. You can read many of those tweets here.

It was the culmination of a wild night that included a very colorful speech from Don Jr’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Guilfoyle’s speech, which was, to put it mildly, quite forceful, gave us the other big viral moment of the first evening of the RNC. You can watch that here.