People Want to Know Why Don Jr. Looked Like That at the RNC

Donald Trump Jr delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention Monday night, and many people thought he looked kinda strange

| August 24, 2020 @ 8:17 PM Last Updated: August 24, 2020 @ 9:08 PM
why did donald trump jr look like that during his rnc speech

Getty Images

It’s been an eventful first evening, and it may have reached its pinnacle midway through the 10 p.m. ET hour when Donald Trump Jr took the virtual stage to deliver a speech about how great his dad, Donald Trump, is.

But a lot of folks on the internet quickly pointed out that something looked a bit off about Don Jr. And the subject of why he looked like that while delivering this speech became a major topic on social media.

Not long after his speech, “cocaine” became a trending topic on Twitter in the United States. Some people apparently believed that the narcotic may have been responsible for the expression on Donald Trump Jr’s face during his speech. We couldn’t say whether that’s true, of course, but many people are speculating about it. You can read many of those tweets here.

It was the culmination of a wild night that included a very colorful speech from Don Jr’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Guilfoyle’s speech, which was, to put it mildly, quite forceful, gave us the other big viral moment of the first evening of the RNC. You can watch that here.