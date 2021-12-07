2021 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Photos (Live Updating) Kenan Thompson hosted the event Dessi Gomez and Harper Lambert | December 7, 2021 @ 4:28 PM Getty Images Getty Images Laverne Cox Getty Images Karamo Brown Getty Images JoJo Siwa Getty Images Rocsi Diaz Getty Images Nick Viall Getty Images Kevin Alejandro Getty Images Halle Barry Getty Images Becky G Getty Images Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Getty Images H.E.R. Getty Images Mindy Kaling Getty Images Paris Jackson Getty Images Charli D'Amelio Getty Images Kenan Thompson Getty Images Sydney Sweeney Comments LIKE US Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram INSIDER NEWS, ALL DAY LONG