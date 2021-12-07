We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

2021 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Photos (Live Updating)

Kenan Thompson hosted the event

and | December 7, 2021 @ 4:28 PM

Getty Images

Getty Images

Laverne Cox 

Getty Images

Karamo Brown

Getty Images

JoJo Siwa

Getty Images

Rocsi Diaz

Getty Images

Nick Viall

Getty Images

Kevin Alejandro

halle berry
Getty Images

Halle Barry 

becky g pca 2021
Getty Images

Becky G

Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

HER
Getty Images

H.E.R.

mindy kaling pca
Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

paris jackson pca
Getty Images

Paris Jackson

Getty Images

Charli D'Amelio

Getty Images

Kenan Thompson

sydney sweeney
Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

LIKE US