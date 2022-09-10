Cue the lightning. The first teaser trailer for Disney’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series is finally here.

In the teaser, which debuted at the D23 Expo on Saturday, we get a look at Walker Scobell (“The Adam Project”) as the Lightning Thief himself.

“I didn’t want to be a Half Blood. Being a Half Blood is dangerous,” Percy laments as the camera pans over snippets of Camp Half Blood. He warns that, if you also sense you might be different, it might be best to ignore the signs.

“Once you know what you are, you’ll sense it too, and they’ll come for you,” he says ominously before the clip cuts to a closeup of his face as lightning crackles around him.

The series, based on the books by Rick Riordan, tells the story of Percy, a 12-year-old modern demigod who is just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Riordan and the cast spoke with TheWrap at D23 on Saturday, where they explained what makes this reboot of the franchise so special.

“It’s going to be, hopefully, one season for every book, which gives us time to do justice to the entire story, as opposed to a movie where you have to make some cuts,” Riordan said of the series, adding that “Percy fans have been waiting for” the three leads Disney has tapped.

“They are the perfect embodiment of the characters that I made up for my son 20 years ago,” he explained. “Grover, Annabeth and Percy for a new generation.”

Since the series began filming, Riordan has expressed how excited he is for this day, when fans would finally be able to lay their eyes on the project. “I know I’ve said this before, but wait until you see how great they look on screen,” he wrote in a previous blog post. “This, at long last, is ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians.’”

Riordan’s book series has amassed a giant fanbase and already spawned two feature films. Logan Lerman played the titular character in those films, joined by Alexandra Daddario as Annabeth and Brandon T. Jackson as Grover.

The cast for the upcoming series also includes Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Timm Sharp, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Olivea Morton.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg wrote the pilot. James Bobin directs. The trio will also executive produce alongside Dan Shotz, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.