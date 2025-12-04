‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 2 Review: Disney+ Series Returns With Bolder, More Personal Adventure

On the surface, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” isn’t much different from many young adult novels that came out in the wake of “Harry Potter” becoming a global phenomenon, following a kid who discovers he is destined for greatness, comes from mighty lineage, finds a place he belongs in a magical-leaning environment and becomes the subject in a prophesied fight against evil. What makes this Disney+ show, and the series of books by Rick Riordan that the series adapts, is how it integrates Greek mythology into its modern story about 21st century kids who happen to be the offspring of the Olympian gods, serving as a good introduction to that world for newcomers but also a smart remix for those more familiar with the references.

With the world already established in the first season, and the big bad guy Kronos (Nick Boraine), the King of the Titans, already introduced, Season 2 takes a more personal approach to the story. This time around, Percy (Walker Scobell) sets out on a quest to the Sea of Monsters to rescue his best friend Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and find the legendary Golden Fleece that can heal the magical protection field around Camp Half-Blood from the forces of Kronos and the traitor demigod, Luke (Charlie Bushnell). In the first four episodes available for review, the overall plot of Kronos wanting to destroy Olympus takes a bit of a backseat, with the only real consequence of Percy telling the Olympian gods of Kronos’ threat being a change in camp director.

Instead, the first half of the season feels mostly like a side quest, a more personal story about the characters discovering themselves rather than discovering the world.

Not that this is a small-scale season by any means, quite the opposite. Taking more than a fair share of cues from “The Odyssey” (look out, Christopher Nolan!), this season of “Percy Jackson” takes fans to new locations filled with dangers, adventure and lots of fighting. This is the biggest improvement this season does from the first, as the visuals look more polished and the scope of the world becomes bigger. There is a good mix of practical sets and the StageCraft technology like the one used in “The Mandalorian,” with a chariot race sequence in Episode 2 being a highlight of the season for its thrilling stunts and kinetic camera movements. Even more VFX-heavy aspects of the season like having a cyclops as a main character every episode is done well, while a big seaside battle against the sea monsters Charybdis and Scylla (a giant whirlpool kraken and a six-headed monster) looks quite impressive.

A big part of the first half of “Percy Jackson” Season 2 deals with deepening the relationships between the characters, particularly Percy and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), as well as that of Percy and Tyson (Daniel Diemer), a cyclops staying with Percy and his mom. Even if the overall plot doesn’t feel as urgent, the more personal stakes help flesh out the characters. Likewise, with our heroes now fully aware of Kronos’ plan, the season deepens the villains by showing Luke actively trying to recruit the heroes over to his side — with some compelling arguments. A big part of the first season was the poor treatment of the gods toward their demigod offspring, and Season 2 doubles down on showing the messiness of the Olympians, arguing that there may be a better way, even if it comes from an unlikely source.

Aryan Simhadri in “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” (Disney)

But “Percy Jackson” Season 2 does have some glaring issues. The dialogue in particular relies too much on exposition and often comes across as unnatural. The tone, as well, feels mismatched with the dialogue. Overall, the show takes a darker and more serious approach than the source material, which clashes with the characters’ constant Marvel-like quips and jokes. Additionally, this season continues a bad trend from Season 1 of simplifying the more mature topics from the source material almost as if it’s afraid to upset kids — like severely toning down the paternal abuse in the first season, or diminishing Percy’s resentment and treatment toward Tyson. These add to the tonal mismatch of the show, which simultaneously goes for a more mature tone while seemingly being too afraid to treat its audience as mature enough to see what they read as kids.

As the story progresses (Season 3 is already confirmed) and the characters continue to grow up, hopefully “Percy Jackson” allows the story to grow up, too.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Dec. 10 on Disney+.