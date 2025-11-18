‘Percy Jackson’ Author and EP Rick Riordan Hints Kate McKinnon Is ‘Not the Only Manifestation’ of Aphrodite in Season 3

Kate McKinnon will play Aphrodite in Season 3 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” but she may not be the only one. According to Rick Riordan, who authored the books and serves as an executive producer on the series, the manifestation of the goddess will change.

McKinnon’s casting turned heads when it was announced in October, and according to Riordan, he and the team on the show talked “a lot” about who would be right for the part. Speaking to TheWrap in a wide-ranging discussion ahead of Season 2, Riordan explained that it was important to both him and his fans that one aspect of the goddess remain true.

“Her appearance, her manifestation of ultimate beauty, changes depending on who is beholding that beauty. Because beauty is different for everybody,” he noted. “It’s very subjective. So she doesn’t look like just one person. And you know, I will tell you that we honor that in the third season.”

“So, while Kate is incredible, and maybe a very unexpected and fun sort of manifestation where we spend most of our time with, that’s not the only manifestation,” he continued.

Does that mean McKinnon will be sharing the part with another actress, or even actresses? Will she be in prosthetics of some sort? Riordan wouldn’t hint at anything else.

“I’ve probably already said too much,” he admitted with a laugh.

McKinnon will guest star in the third season of the show, which is currently in production in Vancouver, and her character “must be sure that Percy Jackson respects the power and importance of love before she agrees to offer aid on his quest.”

Season 2 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” premieres this December, and follows the events of the second book in Riordan’s series, “The Sea of Monsters.” Season 3 will likewise adapt the events of book 3, “The Titan’s Curse.”

