Kate McKinnon to Play Aphrodite in ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 3

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is looking ahead to Season 3 already, and revealed Wednesday that Kate McKinnon will be joining the cast. The “SNL” alum will guest star on the Disney+ series as Aphrodite.

For those unfamiliar with mythology, Aphrodite is the goddess of love and beauty, and can alter her appearance depending on the beholder. In Season 3, “Aphrodite must be sure that Percy Jackson respects the power and importance of love before she agrees to offer aid on his quest.”

No spoilers on what that quest will entail, but we can say that Season 3 of the series will follow the third book in Rick Riordan’s series, called “The Titan’s Curse.” McKinnon is just the latest addition to the cast, joining Dafne Keen, and more.

At San Diego Comic-Con this year, Riordan revealed the casting for Nico and Bianca di Angelo, the children of Hades. Levi Chrisopulos is set to star as Nico, a series regular, with Olive Abercrombie appearing in a recurring role as Bianca.

Season 3 is currently in production in Vancouver. Meanwhile, Season 2 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” kicks off on Dec. 10.

Based on “The Sea of Monsters,” the second installment of Riordan’s book series, the story sees Percy (Walker Scobell) and his friends embark on a quest to rescue his best friend Grover (Aryan Simhadri), and track down the Golden Fleece, which can repair Camp Half-Blood’s compromised barrier.

All the while, Percy has to worry about Luke (Charlie Bushnell), who fled at the end of season one to join Kronos, in an attempt to bring down not only the camp, but Olympus itself.

Season 1 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is now streaming on Disney+.