‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Reveals First Look at Daniel Diemer’s Tyson in Season 2 — and Finds Its Nico and Bianca

Some highly anticipated demigods are headed to Camp Half-Blood, and during the show’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday morning, fans got their first look at them.

Featuring series stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer, the panel debuted a full teaser for Season 2 of the Disney+ series, and in it came the first footage of Percy’s half-brother Tyson (Diemer).

As an added bonus, fans learned that Season 2 will officially premiere on Dec. 10. You can watch the teaser below.

Tyson is a cyclops who’s really excited to help his brother but isn’t exactly welcome right away, given how Thalia died. Best known for playing Paul Munsky in Netflix’s “The Half of It,” and starring as Scott Bentland in “Under the Bridge” alongside Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough, Diemer’s casting was announced almost exactly a year ago, also at the show’s SDCC panel.

To keep the casting announcement trend going, executive producer and creator Rick Riordan also appeared via video message on Thursday to reveal that season 3 — the series scored an early renewal back in March — has officially found its Nico di Angelo and his sister Bianca.

Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie (Disney)

Fans of the books have long anticipated their arrival, as they are the children of Hades, and beloved in the series. Levi Chrisopulos is set to star as Nico, a series regular, with Olive Abercrombie appearing in a recurring role as Bianca. Production on Season 3 is set to begin soon.

Season 2 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is based on the second book in the series, “The Sea of Monsters.” After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy heads to the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp — the Golden Fleece.

With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival is crucial in the fight to stop Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.

Season 2 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” hits Disney+ on Dec. 10.