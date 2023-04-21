‘Perry Mason’ Producers Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell Tease ‘The Sympathizer,’ ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ and More

They may still be jet lagged from being on location with their families in Thailand filming “The Sympathizer,” but producing partners Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell are truly stoked for it to release. According to the women, the series is “crystallizing a vision” for Team Downey.

“‘Sympathizer’ is going to be a big one for us. And I think it’s maybe slightly kind of indicative of us as a company kind of,” Burrell told WrapWomen‘s “UnWrapped” podcast. “Because, I mean, it’s Park Chan-wook, who’s an incredible auteur, but also just, it’s disruptive, it centers characters that you don’t ordinarily center, it’s really about the Vietnamese cast. They’re really the show and the thrust of the show and this absolutely incredible breadth of talent that you realize we’ve Hollywood has overlooked for so long. That’s been really exciting.”

But, “The Sympathizer” isn’t the only thing Robert Downey Jr.’s production company is working on. According to Susan Downey, “Sherlock Holmes 3” is still “a priority” for her and her team, along with “Downey’s Dream Cars,” a new unscripted series on Discovery+, and “Helltown.”

“Once we got [“Perry Mason”] going, and [“Perry Mason”] was working, we’re like, ‘Okay, what’s the next one? What’s the next one?’” Downey and Burrell said. They added, “We wake up, we look at our slate, and we’re like, what can we do to move these things forward today?”

