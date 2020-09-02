Pete Buttigieg Launches New Podcast With iHeartMedia

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is launching a new podcast with the iHeartPodcast Network.

“The Deciding Decade with Pete Buttigieg” premieres Sept. 9 with inaugural guest former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara.

Each of the 20 episodes will release on Wednesdays. They’ll be available to stream on traditional podcast platforms like iHeartRadio and iTunes.

Also Read: Chasten Buttigieg, Husband of Mayor Pete, to Release Memoir in September

“The choices we make in the months and years ahead will define America for decades to come. I’m eager to have honest, intimate conversations about the challenges facing us and the ways we can respond with so many individuals I admire,” said Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Ind., in a statement. “I’m thrilled to join the impressive and diverse voices that make up the iHeartPodcast Network.”

He went further on Twitter Wednesday: “This has been a year of chaos and pain, but this moment also holds the potential of leading toward a new and much better chapter. I’m launching a new podcast, The Deciding Decade, featuring in-depth conversations with people who are helping lead the way.”

“Pete created a groundswell of excitement during his presidential campaign run, and he is one of the most admirable and energetic young leaders of our time,” added Conal Byrne, president of the iHeartPodast Network. “We’re excited to bring Pete’s sharp intellect and remarkable eloquence to The iHeartPodcast Network.”

This has been a year of chaos and pain, but this moment also holds the potential of leading toward a new and much better chapter. I’m launching a new podcast, The Deciding Decade, featuring in-depth conversations with people who are helping lead the way. pic.twitter.com/gp4oXLAMNe — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 2, 2020