Pete Buttigieg Schools Fox News on What Trump Actually Thinks About Abortion: ‘He Lies All the Time’ | Video

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg kept Fox News anchor Shannon Bream on track Sunday morning while the pair discussed Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Undeterred by Bream’s attempts to steer the conversation, Buttigieg insisted that Trump only kept two promises while in office for his first term: overturning Roe v. Wade and tax cuts. As a result, the politician said Trump can’t be trusted when he says he’s not in favor of a national abortion ban.

“Yeah, he’s disavowed a lot of things. I don’t believe him, because he lies all the time,” Buttigieg said.

In a clip that is making the rounds on social media Sunday, Buttigieg told the conservative news channel host that overturning Roe v. Wade was “one of the few” campaign promises that Trump managed to keep while president. “You know, he didn’t keep his promise of 6% economic growth. He didn’t keep his promise to drain the swamp,” he explained.

Eliminating the right to choose is one of the few campaign promises Donald Trump actually kept. That tells us a lot about what he would do next, if given the chance. pic.twitter.com/pGXzM0HZWs — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 28, 2024

When Bream attempted to contend that Trump had “a pandemic to deal with,” Buttigieg interjected that “even before the pandemic, America went into a manufacturing recession, which really hurt places like where I come from in the industrial Midwest.”

“He broke his promise for that kind of economic growth. He broke his promise to pass an infrastructure bill, right?” Buttigieg continued. “He said he would do that. He failed to do it. The Biden-Harris administration got it done. He even broke his promise to that Jan. 6 mob when he said, ‘I will be at your side when you march down to the Capitol.’”

Trump “actually did keep two promises,” he added. “He kept his promise to destroy the right to choose in this country. And he kept his promise on tax cuts for the rich. And if you want to know what a second Trump term would be like, I would start by looking at those rare promises that he actually managed to keep.”

Bream and Buttigieg also spoke about crime rates in the U.S. and the American border with Mexico. Both crime and immigration have remained top issues for voters across the country. “Border crossings are down” thanks to Biden, Buttigieg said, and later added, “Remember, the worse things are at the border, the better things get for Donald Trump. So he has a vested interest in it remaining chaotic down there.”

.@PeteButtigieg: Crime is down under Joe Biden and crime was up under Donald Trump. I don't know how often that gets reported on this network, but if you're watching this at home, do yourself a favor and look up the data. Why would America want to go back to the higher crime that… pic.twitter.com/n7oV32k7KZ — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 28, 2024

After Bream referenced “high profile” cases of crime in the country, Buttigieg interjected, “Of course, there are individual cases, but this is my point. Trying to make people think that crime is up when crime is down under Joe Biden and crime was up under Donald Trump.”

“Now, I don’t know how often that gets reported on this network,” he continued. “So if you’re watching this at home, do yourself a favor and look up the data. Great. So if you look this up at home, you will know that crime went down under Biden and crime went up under Trump.”

You can watch the exchanges between Bream and Buttigieg in the videos above.