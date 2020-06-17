Pete Davidson and Colin Jost to Star in Wedding Comedy ‘Worst Man’ for Universal

Saturday Night Live co-stars Colin Jost and Pete Davidson are set to star side-by-side on the big screen in a new Universal Pictures comedy “Worst Man.”

The film, an original comedy written by Jost; Matthew Bass; and Theodore Bressman, is a wedding comedy that follows a soon to be married couple and the family dramatics that ensue just weeks before the wedding.

The pair, both from New York’s Staten Island borough, have been on SNL together since 2014. Jost, who started as a writer on the show currently co-hosts the popular Weekend Update segment with comedian Michael Che. Davidson has made numerous appearances on the segment.

Davidson’s film career has started taking off in recent years, most recently starring in Universal’s “The King of Staten Island,” which he co-wrote with director Judd Apatow, as well as the coming of age comedy “Big Time Adolescence.” Jost last appeared in 2016’s romantic comedy “How to Be Single.”

SNL creator Lorne Michaels will produce “Worst Man,” with Universal’s President of Production Erik Baiers overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

