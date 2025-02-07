Pete Davidson Stunned Himself With Pre-Rehab Purchase: ‘Came Back, That Was Just in the Living Room’ | Video

Former “SNL” star Pete Davidson has certainly made his share of unexpected purchases — lest anyone forget, he and Colin Jost went halfsies on a literal ferry boat — but he surprised even himself with a purchase he made just prior to entering rehab.

Stopping by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Thursday in support of his new animated film “Dog Man,” Davidson admitted he doesn’t have much memory of buying a massive fish tank before getting treatment.

“I went to rehab for four months, came back, that was just in the living room,” he told Meyers. “I think I made that decision when I wasn’t really paying attention.”

What surprised Davidson more was running into a random man cleaning the fish tank when he arrived home.

“I was like, ‘Oh, is this like, once every six months, you got to come by?’” he recalled. “And he goes, ‘Oh, no, this is like two, three times a week for the rest of your life.’ So there’s this guy Norm that comes over twice a week!”

Davidson then revealed that the fish tank actually takes up about half of the space in his living room, clocking in at 150 gallons. In fact, it’s pretty inconveniently located, standing right next to his front door — so close that he actually has to warn people not to open the door too hard or fast, at risk of cracking the aquarium glass.

“It’s hilarious,” he concluded.

You can watch Pete Davidson’s full appearance on “Late Night” in the video, above.