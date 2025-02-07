Seth Meyers Baffled by White House Claim That Trump Is Doing ‘So Much Winning’ That Media ‘Can’t Keep Up’ | Video

Following Donald Trump’s barrage of executive orders and takeover announcements in his first few weeks back in office, the White House says that there’s been “so much winning” that the media can’t even keep up with it all. But that idea baffled Seth Meyers on Thursday night.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host ran through the first three weeks of Trump’s second term, noting that he personally thought they “were going pretty badly.”

“You know, after he started with record low approval ratings, and judges blocked several of his executive orders, and he reportedly freaked out the entire country of Denmark,” Meyers rattled off.

“And he sent out a memo freezing all government spending that confused everyone, including his own party, and unleashed chaos, and threatened everything from local fire departments to Veterans Services to Meals on Wheels.”

But, he wasn’t done just yet.

“Then he rescinded that order after a national backlash and offered buyouts to the entire federal workforce, before that was also blocked by a judge,” Meyers continued.

“Then plunged the nation into a trade war with two of our closest allies and neighbors that lasted 48 hours and got Canadians so riled up, they boycotted Tennessee whiskey, booed our national anthem and let loose a mirage of furious insults.”

There was still even more to the list after that but, in short, it surprised Seth to hear Trump’s press secretary and lawyer going on Fox News and saying that “even the left wing media can’t keep up with how much good we’re doing.”

“But that makes no sense!” Meyers bellowed. “If it’s good news, then you should want people to keep up with it. You know, when you see one of those commercials for ‘Now That’s What I Call Music!’ the scroll, you know, moves slowly enough for you to see every song you’re getting because you like those songs.”

That said, Meyers noted that doing a bunch of things in rapid succession so that the media can’t keep up with it is very intentional.

“That’s the point,” he said. “They don’t want you to keep up because the stuff they’re doing, most of which they never mentioned during the campaign, is very unpopular.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video, above.