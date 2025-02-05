Seth Meyers Exhales at Trump Tariff Pause – ‘Unless He’s Overruled by the Actual President’ | Video

Donald Trump quickly put a month-long pause on the tariffs he threatened on Canada and Mexico this week, and Seth Meyers is breathing a bit easier about it. Well, assuming “the actual president” lets it stick.

To kick off his monologue on Tuesday night, the NBC host first poked fun at the stipulations Canada agreed to in the tariff pause on their country: appointing a “fentanyl czar” and implementing a $1.3 billion dollar border plan.

“Both of which are things they were doing anyway,” Meyers needled. “It’s like NBC telling me they’re gonna cancel my show unless I do three ‘Closer Looks’ a week and dress like a dad on a camping trip.”

Meanwhile, Meyers joked that the pause on tariffs for Mexico came as a result of Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum “finally backed down and agreed to explain to him how tariffs work.”

Nonetheless, Meyers was pleased about the situation, since America would of course being the one paying the tariff.

“So we can all breathe a sigh of relief, unless he’s overruled by the actual president,” Meyers joked, flashing a photo of tech billionaire Elon Musk — who this week gained access to multiple government databases as well as the Treasury Department’s payment system, despite not being an elected official — on the screen.

The punchline earned audible “oohs” from the audience, at the clear implication of who’s really in charge of the country right now.

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full monologue in the video above.