Pete Davidson Was 30 Seconds Away From Suffering Real Eye Damage While Shooting New Horror Movie | Video

Pete Davidson was half a minute from causing serious damage to his eye in order to get a rather intense shot for his upcoming horror movie “The Home.”

While appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday the actor explained there was a scene in his new movie “The Home” where a needle gets dangerously close to his character’s eye. He did not assume until the day of shooting that the director wanted to capture the moment for real rather than use CGI.

“Obviously, I read the script and was like, ‘That won’t be my eye. This is the movies! It’ll be a CGI eye,’” Davidson said. “If you can bring people back from the dead and put ’em in a movie, then that’s not my eye.”

Davidson arrived on set one day to find three doctors standing around waiting. Director James DeMonaco informed him they were there to facilitate the needle shoot and because Davidson had “very recognizable eyes” they wanted to capture the moment for real.

“I said, ‘Even if that is me, no one’s sitting there being like, ‘That’s Pete’s eye,’” he said. “No way.”

Eventually, the “SNL” alum relented and allowed himself to be strapped down, his eyelids held open with a speculum, and a needle lowered dangerously close to his eye. Only once he had spent a bit of time in the precarious position did he hear that he might be in some real danger.

“I heard, in the corner, one of the doctors went to the director and goes, ‘Yeah, in about 30 more seconds there’s gonna be some real damage,’” Davidson said. “So I take the thing off. I’m like squirting it with water and stuff. I’m like, ‘What the hell just happened?’”

“Yeah, it didn’t have to be your eye,” Davidson said the director admitted after they got the shot.

“The Home” stars Davidson as a man who lands a job at a retirement home only to find that both the residents and caretakers are hiding dark secrets. It lands in theaters July 25.

Watch the interview between Davidson and Fallon in the video above.