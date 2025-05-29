Pete Davidson Uncovers Evil Plot at Retirement Community in First Trailer for ‘The Home’

Ready to visit “The Home?”

The new thriller from “The Purge” director James DeMonaco and “Halloween” producer Bill Block arrives in theaters on July 25. And ahead of the movie’s debut, we have the first bone-chilling trailer. Watch it below, with the lights on.

In “The Home,” Pete Davidson plays a rebellious twenty-something who is “sentenced to community service at a quiet retirement home,” according to the official synopsis. But that’s not all! “The residents on the fourth floor are strictly off-limits, said to require ‘special care.’ As his suspicions grow and he digs deeper, he uncovers a chilling secret that puts both the residents’ lives and his own in grave danger.”

“When I set out to create ‘The Home,’ I aimed to capture the spine-chilling eeriness of ’70s horror, where suspense simmers and ultimately erupts into glorious chaos. Joining me is my Staten Island brother, Pete Davidson, who unveils a darker, dramatic side as his character navigates a bizarre group of residents in an old age home,” DeMonaco said in a statement. “The growing tension culminates in an epic blood-soaked finale, designed to leave audiences gasping, terrified and cheering. I can’t wait for everyone to visit ‘The Home.’ Cover your eyes, folks.”

DeMonaco previously directed three installments in Blumhouse’s “The Purge” series – 2013’s “The Purge,” 2014’s “The Purge: Anarchy” and 2016’s “The Purge: Election Year” – and served as executive producer on two more (2018’s “The First Purge” and 2021’s “The Forever Purge”). He also made the autobiographical drama “This Is the Night,” which Universal released in 2021.

“The Home” opens its doors on July 25.