Pete Davidson Jokes ‘SNL’ Is ‘Really Old and Noticeably Fatigued’ (Video)

During “Weekend Update” on the latest episode of “SNL,” Pete Davidson showed up to drop some funny jokes at his own expense (per usual). But he also got some in at the expense of his employers when he compared “SNL” to his mom, saying the show is “really old and noticeably fatigued.”

First, we should note that he wasn’t insulting his mom, he was noting how exhausting it must be to live with him. See, Davidson was on to talk about the difficulty of dating during the COVID-19 quarantine, given that Valentine’s Day was a week ago.

“In some ways, I like the pandemic Valentine’s because it’s the first time being alone, like, wasn’t my fault,” Davidson joked. “I spent the night eating chocolates and watching a movie with my mom, which is why I’m officially moving out of the house. One of us has to go.”

Davidson joked that he and his mom “were watching that Britney Spears documentary, but I had to turn it off when I realized my mom has like way more of a case to take over my finances than like Britney’s dad ever did. I was like, ‘Wait, she could do that and she hasn’t? Doesn’t she love me?’ All Britney did was shave her head. I got a life-size tattoo of the Tootsie Pop owl.”

When “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost asked him if he really was moving out, that’s when Davidson’s zing at the expense of “SNL” happened.

“And so you’re definitely moving out” Jost said.

“Yeah, I have to. I have to,” Davidson said. “The thing is, my mom is a lot like this show, you know. Like no matter what I do. I’m never asked to leave. Also they’re both really old and noticeably fatigued.”

Davidson naturally say he’s staying in Staten Island. “I can’t afford you know, Kennebunkport or Blabagansett [?], or Pepperidge. Farm, wherever you live now,” he said, addressing Jost.

“That’s not where I live, Pete,’ Jost said.

“Wherever you live, I’m sure it has more boats than people,” Davidson joked.

“I grew up in Staten Island, just like you” said Jost.

“Yeah, well, your grammar and lack of police records say otherwise.”

Davidson then joked that because he and his mother bought the house they live in together, “for me to afford somewhere new, I’m gonna have to either like fight Jake Paul or like steal another one of Lorne’s paintings.”

The problem? “Well, I mean, I could never fight Jake Paul because after it was over there would be no way of telling if either one of us got brain damage.”