Pete Davidson Charged With Reckless Driving for High-Speed Crash Into Beverly Hills House

Pete Davidson faces a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving for crashing a speeding car into a Beverly Hills house in March, an accident in which girlfriend and actress Chase Sui Wonders was a passenger.

The 29-year-old former “Saturday Night Live” star was behind the wheel of a Mercedes and driving at a high rate of speed through the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills at around 11 p.m. on March 4 when he lost control of the car, hopped a curb, knocked out a fire hydrant and slammed into the side of a nearby house, according to police.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the Los Angeles County DA’s office said Friday in a statement to media. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision.”

An arraignment for Davidson has been set for July 27.

Beverly Hills police responded within minutes to the crash, which happened near Elevado Avenue and Rodeo Drive. No other vehicles were involved. Police said previously that speed may have been a factor and that the dark, four-door Mercedes hit a fire hydrant, resulting in city property damage.

“We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences,” the DA’s statement added. “In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”

Representatives for Davidson did not immediately return a request for comment by TheWrap on Friday.