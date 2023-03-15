Pete Davidson Series ‘Bupkis’ Gets Release Date on Peacock

Pete Davidson’s new series, “Bupkis,” in which he plays a fictionalized version of himself, will premiere on May 4, Peacock announced Wednesday.

The streamer also shared first-look images of Joe Pesci as Davidson’s grandfather and Edie Falco as his mother, which you can see below.

Davidson, who wrote, executive produced and stars in the show, which combines grounded storytelling with “absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.”

Guest stars include Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson and Chase Sui Wonders.

Judah Miller is the showrunner and also writes and executive producers along with Davidson and writer Dave Sirus. Executive producers are Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and the production company is Broadway Video.

Joe Pesci as Joe Larocca, Edie Falco as Amy Davidson in “Bupkis” (Heidi Gutman/Peacock)

Joe Pesci as Joe Larocca in “Bupkis” (Heidi Gutman/Peacock)