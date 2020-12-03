Fox News’ Pete Hegseth edged out MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough for the higher-charting debut on this week’s New York Times best-seller list. Hegseth’s “Modern Warriors” appeared at number five on the list of best-selling print and e-books, while Scarborough’s “Saving Freedom” came in at number eight.

The cable news morning show hosts — Hegseth of “Fox & Friends Weekends” and Scarborough of “Morning Joe” — notched the only new entries on this week’s top ten. Both books were released Nov. 24, making the current list the first one they were eligible for.

Former president Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” remained in the top spot for a second week in a row, followed by Matthew McConaughey’s “Greenlights,” Dolly Parton’s “Songteller” and Michelle Obama’s “Becoming.” Between Hegseth and Scarborough came Michael J. Fox’s “No Time Like the Future” and Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste.”

Hegseth’s “Modern Warriors” is the first book published by Fox News Books, a partnership with HarperCollins’ Broadside Books that was announced in October as Fox News Media’s latest platform.

“I am absolutely honored to be the first Fox News Book,” Pete Hegseth told TheWrap. “I think it is the first of many great books to come and who better to start with than the warriors who have given years of their lives for freedom?”

While Hegseth had the driving power of Fox News Media’s seventh platform behind his release to propel him onto the list, Scarborough did promotional stops at the “Today Show” and “Tonight Show,” and even strayed from his NBC News home base to appear on ABC’s “The View” and CNN’s “The Lead.”